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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 75b
Chapter 1, Problem 75b

A GPS device tracks the elevation EE (in feet) of a hiker walking in the mountains. The elevation tt hours after beginning the hike is given in the figure. <IMAGE>
Repeat the procedure outlined in part (a) for the secant line that passes through points PP and QQ.

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1
Identify the coordinates of points P and Q on the graph. These points represent the elevation at specific times during the hike.
Determine the coordinates of point P, which is given as (t1, E1), where t1 is the time in hours and E1 is the elevation in feet at that time.
Determine the coordinates of point Q, which is given as (t2, E2), where t2 is the time in hours and E2 is the elevation in feet at that time.
Use the formula for the slope of a secant line, which is (E2 - E1) / (t2 - t1), to calculate the average rate of change of elevation between points P and Q.
Interpret the slope of the secant line as the average rate of change of elevation with respect to time between the two points, providing insight into the hiker's change in elevation over that interval.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Secant Line

A secant line is a straight line that intersects a curve at two or more points. In the context of calculus, it is often used to approximate the slope of the curve between those points. The slope of the secant line can be calculated using the formula (E(Q) - E(P)) / (t(Q) - t(P)), where E represents elevation and t represents time. This concept is fundamental for understanding the average rate of change of a function over an interval.
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Average Rate of Change

The average rate of change of a function over an interval gives a measure of how much the function's output changes per unit of input over that interval. It is calculated as the difference in the function values at the endpoints of the interval divided by the difference in the input values. This concept is crucial for interpreting the behavior of functions and is foundational for understanding derivatives, which represent instantaneous rates of change.
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Function Representation

In calculus, functions can be represented graphically, numerically, or algebraically. The graphical representation, often depicted in a coordinate system, allows for visual analysis of the function's behavior, such as identifying slopes, intercepts, and trends. Understanding how to interpret these representations is essential for solving problems related to rates of change, limits, and continuity, which are core topics in calculus.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.

tan13\(\tan\)^{-1}\(\sqrt\)3

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Textbook Question

A GPS device tracks the elevation EE (in feet) of a hiker walking in the mountains. The elevation tt hours after beginning the hike is given in the figure. <IMAGE>

Notice that the curve in the figure is horizontal for an interval of time near t=5.5t=5.5 hr. Give a plausible explanation for the horizontal line segment.

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Textbook Question

In each exercise, a function and an interval of its independent variable are given. The endpoints of the interval are associated with points PP and QQ on the graph of the function.

a. Sketch a graph of the function and the secant line through PP and QQ.

b. Find the slope of the secant line in part (a), and interpret your answer in terms of an average rate of change over the interval. Include units in your answer.

After tt seconds, an object dropped from rest falls a distance d=16t2d=16t^2, where dd is measured in feet and 2t52\(\leq{t}\]\leq{5}\).

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Textbook Question

Roots and powers Sketch a graph of the given pairs of functions. Be sure to draw the graphs accurately relative to each other.


y = (x)¹⸍³ and y = (x)¹⸍⁵

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Textbook Question

A GPS device tracks the elevation EE (in feet) of a hiker walking in the mountains. The elevation tt hours after beginning the hike is given in the figure. <IMAGE>

Find the slope of the secant line that passes through points AA and BB. Interpret your answer as an average rate of change over the interval 1t31\(\leq{t}\]\leq{3}\).

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Textbook Question

Changing bases Convert the following expressions to the indicated base.


lnx\(\ln\]\left\)|x\(\right\)| using base 5

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