Textbook Question
Intersection problems Find the following points of intersection.
The point(s) of intersection of the parabolas y= x² and y= -x² + 8x
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Intersection problems Find the following points of intersection.
The point(s) of intersection of the parabolas y= x² and y= -x² + 8x
Simplify the difference quotients ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x) / h and ƒ(x) - ƒ(a) / (x-a) by rationalizing the numerator.
ƒ(x) = √(1-2x)
Solve each equation.
Symmetry Determine whether the graphs of the following equations and functions are symmetric about the x-axis, the y-axis, or the origin. Check your work by graphing.
Solving equations Solve the following equations.
log₈ x = 1/3
Convert the following expressions to the indicated base.
using base e