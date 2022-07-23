Textbook Question
Find the inverse of each function (on the given interval, if specified).
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Find the inverse of each function (on the given interval, if specified).
Simplify the difference quotients ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x) / h and ƒ(x) - ƒ(a) / (x-a) by rationalizing the numerator.
ƒ(x) = - (3/√x)
Simplify the difference quotients ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x) / h and ƒ(x) - ƒ(a) / (x-a) by rationalizing the numerator.
ƒ(x) = √(1-2x)
Solve each equation.
Symmetry Determine whether the graphs of the following equations and functions are symmetric about the x-axis, the y-axis, or the origin. Check your work by graphing.
Finding all inverses Find all the inverses associated with the following functions, and state their domains.
ƒ(x) = x² -2x + 6