Taxicab fees A taxicab ride costs \$3.50 plus \$2.50 per mile for the first 5 miles, with the rate dropping to \$1.50 per mile after the fifth mile. Let m be the distance (in miles) from the airport to a hotel. Find and graph the piecewise linear function c(m) that represents the cost of taking a taxi from the airport to a hotel m miles away.
Find the inverse function (on the given interval, if specified) and graph both and on the same set of axes. Check your work by looking for the required symmetry in the graphs.
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Key Concepts
Inverse Functions
Graphing Functions
Symmetry in Graphs
Where do inverses exist? Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(x) = 1/(x-5)
Graphing functions Sketch a graph of each function.
ƒ(x) = { 2x if x ≤ 1 , 3-x if x > 1
Evaluating trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions or state that the quantity is undefined.
sec (7π/6)
The population of a small town was 500 in 2018 and is growing at a rate of 24 people per year. Find and graph the linear population function p(t) that gives the population of the town t years after 2018. Then use this model to predict the population in 2033.
Graphing equations Graph the following equations.
c. x² + 2x + y² + 4y + 1 = 0