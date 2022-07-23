Symmetry in Graphs

Symmetry in graphs refers to the property where a graph remains unchanged under certain transformations. For functions and their inverses, this symmetry is observed about the line y = x. This means that if a point (a, b) lies on the graph of f, then the point (b, a) will lie on the graph of f⁻¹. Recognizing this symmetry is essential for verifying the correctness of the inverse function and understanding the relationship between the two graphs.