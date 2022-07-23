Taxicab fees A taxicab ride costs \$3.50 plus \$2.50 per mile for the first 5 miles, with the rate dropping to \$1.50 per mile after the fifth mile. Let m be the distance (in miles) from the airport to a hotel. Find and graph the piecewise linear function c(m) that represents the cost of taking a taxi from the airport to a hotel m miles away.
Evaluating trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions or state that the quantity is undefined.
sec (7π/6)
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Key Concepts
Trigonometric Functions
Unit Circle
Angle Measurement in Radians
Where do inverses exist? Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(x) = 1/(x-5)
Demand function Sales records indicate that if Blu-ray players are priced at \$250, then a large store sells an average of 12 units per day. If they are priced at \$200, then the store sells an average of 15 units per day. Find and graph the linear demand function for Blu-ray sales. For what prices is the demand function defined?
Find the inverse function (on the given interval, if specified) and graph both and on the same set of axes. Check your work by looking for the required symmetry in the graphs.
The population of a small town was 500 in 2018 and is growing at a rate of 24 people per year. Find and graph the linear population function p(t) that gives the population of the town t years after 2018. Then use this model to predict the population in 2033.
Evaluating trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions or state that the quantity is undefined.
tan (15π/4)