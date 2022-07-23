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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 24.
Chapter 1, Problem 24.

Evaluating trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions or state that the quantity is undefined.


sec (7π/6)

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1
Recall that \( \sec(\theta) = \frac{1}{\cos(\theta)} \).
Determine the reference angle for \( \theta = \frac{7\pi}{6} \).
Since \( \frac{7\pi}{6} \) is in the third quadrant, the reference angle is \( \theta - \pi = \frac{\pi}{6} \).
In the third quadrant, cosine is negative, so \( \cos\left(\frac{7\pi}{6}\right) = -\cos\left(\frac{\pi}{6}\right) \).
Use the known value \( \cos\left(\frac{\pi}{6}\right) = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} \) to find \( \sec\left(\frac{7\pi}{6}\right) = \frac{1}{-\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions, such as sine, cosine, and secant, relate angles to ratios of sides in right triangles. The secant function, specifically, is defined as the reciprocal of the cosine function. Understanding these functions is essential for evaluating expressions involving angles, particularly in the context of the unit circle.
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Unit Circle

The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It provides a geometric representation of trigonometric functions, where the x-coordinate corresponds to the cosine of an angle and the y-coordinate corresponds to the sine. By using the unit circle, one can easily determine the values of trigonometric functions for various angles, including those expressed in radians.
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Angle Measurement in Radians

Radians are a unit of angular measure where one radian is the angle subtended at the center of a circle by an arc equal in length to the radius. The angle 7π/6 radians corresponds to 210 degrees, which is located in the third quadrant of the unit circle. Understanding how to convert between degrees and radians is crucial for evaluating trigonometric functions accurately.
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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

Where do inverses exist? Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.


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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

Find the inverse function (on the given interval, if specified) and graph both ff and f1f^{-1} on the same set of axes. Check your work by looking for the required symmetry in the graphs.

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

Evaluating trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions or state that the quantity is undefined.


tan (15π/4)

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