Textbook Question
Solve the following equations.
{Use of Tech}
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Solve the following equations.
{Use of Tech}
Solve the following equations.
More composite functions Let ƒ(x) = | x | , g(x)= x² - 4 , F(x) = √x , G(x) = (1)/(x-2) Determine the following composite functions and give their domains.
ƒ o g
Slope functions Determine the slope function S (x) for the following functions
Solve the following equations.
Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4, g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3).
Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
ƒ (√(x+4))