Textbook Question
Solve the following equations.
{Use of Tech}
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Solve the following equations.
{Use of Tech}
Solve the following equations.
Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.
a. Find A(2) .
ƒ(t) =6 <IMAGE>
Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.
b. Find A(6).
ƒ(t) =6 <IMAGE>
Slope functions Determine the slope function S (x) for the following functions
More composite functions Let ƒ(x) = | x | , g(x)= x² - 4 , F(x) = √x , G(x) = (1)/(x-2) Determine the following composite functions and give their domains.
ƒ o G