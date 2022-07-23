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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 47
Chapter 1, Problem 47

More composite functions Let ƒ(x) = | x | , g(x)= x² - 4 , F(x) = √x , G(x) = (1)/(x-2) Determine the following composite functions and give their domains.


ƒ o g

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1
Identify the composite function \( (f \circ g)(x) \), which means \( f(g(x)) \).
Substitute \( g(x) = x^2 - 4 \) into \( f(x) = |x| \), so \( f(g(x)) = |x^2 - 4| \).
Determine the domain of \( g(x) = x^2 - 4 \), which is all real numbers since a polynomial is defined everywhere.
Since \( f(x) = |x| \) is also defined for all real numbers, the domain of \( f(g(x)) = |x^2 - 4| \) is all real numbers.
Conclude that the composite function \( (f \circ g)(x) = |x^2 - 4| \) is defined for all real numbers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Composite Functions

A composite function is formed when one function is applied to the result of another function. It is denoted as (f o g)(x) = f(g(x)). Understanding how to combine functions is essential for evaluating composite functions, as it requires substituting the output of g(x) into f(x).
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Domain of a Function

The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. When dealing with composite functions, it is crucial to determine the domain of both the inner and outer functions, as the overall domain is influenced by any restrictions from either function.
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Absolute Value Function

The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, outputs the non-negative value of x regardless of its sign. This function is important in the context of composite functions because it can affect the overall behavior and domain of the composite function, particularly when combined with other functions that may have their own restrictions.
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Initial Value Problems
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve the following equations.


{Use of Tech} sin2θ=15,0<θ<π2\(\sin\)2\(\theta\)=\(\frac\)15,0\(\lt{\theta}\]\lt{\frac{\pi}{2}\)}

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Textbook Question

Solve the following equations.

tan22θ=1,0<θ<π\(\tan\)^22\(\theta\)=1,0\(\lt{\theta}\]\lt{\pi}\)

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Textbook Question

Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.


a. Find A(2) .

ƒ(t) =6 <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.



b. Find A(6).



ƒ(t) =6 <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Slope functions Determine the slope function S (x) for the following functions

ƒ(x)=xƒ(x) = | x |

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Textbook Question

More composite functions Let ƒ(x) = | x | , g(x)= x² - 4 , F(x) = √x , G(x) = (1)/(x-2) Determine the following composite functions and give their domains.


ƒ o G

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