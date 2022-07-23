Textbook Question
Simplify the difference quotient ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)/h
ƒ(x) = 2x² -3x +1
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Simplify the difference quotient ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)/h
ƒ(x) = 2x² -3x +1
Properties of logarithms Assume logbx = 0.36, logby= 0.56 and logbz = 0.83 . Evaluate the following expressions.
logb (√x) / (³√z)
Use the graph of ƒ to find ƒ⁻¹ (2),ƒ⁻¹ (9), and ƒ⁻¹ (12) <IMAGE>
Graph the following functions.
Solving equations Solve each equation.
sin² 2Θ = 1/2, -π/2 ≤ Θ ≤ π/2
Defining piecewise functions Write a definition of the function whose graph is given <IMAGE>