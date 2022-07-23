Textbook Question
Suppose ƒ is an even function with ƒ(2) = 2 and g is an odd function with g(2) = -2. Evaluate ƒ(-2) , ƒ(g(2)), and g(ƒ(-2))
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Suppose ƒ is an even function with ƒ(2) = 2 and g is an odd function with g(2) = -2. Evaluate ƒ(-2) , ƒ(g(2)), and g(ƒ(-2))
Properties of logarithms Assume logbx = 0.36, logby= 0.56 and logbz = 0.83 . Evaluate the following expressions.
logb (√x) / (³√z)
Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>
f⁻¹( g⁻¹(4))
Solving equations Solve each equation.
ln 3x + ln (x + 2) = 0
Solving equations Solve the following equations.
7ˣ = 21
Defining piecewise functions Write a definition of the function whose graph is given <IMAGE>