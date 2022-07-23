Use shifts and scalings to graph the given functions. Then check your work with a graphing utility. Be sure to identify an original function on which the shifts and scalings are performed.
Use shifts and scalings to graph the given functions. Then check your work with a graphing utility. Be sure to identify an original function on which the shifts and scalings are performed.
{Use of Tech} Height and time The height in feet of a baseball hit straight up from the ground with an initial velocity of 64 ft/s is given by h= ƒ(t) = 64t - 16t² where t is measured in seconds after the hit.
d. At what time is the ball at a height of 30 ft on the way up?
{Use of Tech} Height and time The height in feet of a baseball hit straight up from the ground with an initial velocity of 64 ft/s is given by h= ƒ(t) = 64t - 16t² where t is measured in seconds after the hit.
b. Find the inverse function that gives the time t at which the ball is at height h as the ball travels upward. Express your answer in the form t = ƒ⁻¹ (h)
{Use of Tech} Height and time The height in feet of a baseball hit straight up from the ground with an initial velocity of 64 ft/s is given by h= ƒ(t) = 64t - 16t² where t is measured in seconds after the hit.
c. Find the inverse function that gives the time t at which the ball is at height h as the ball travels downward. Express your answer in the form t = ƒ⁻¹ (h)
Simplify the difference quotient ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)/h
ƒ(x) = 4x-3
Simplify the difference quotient ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)/h
ƒ(x) = 10