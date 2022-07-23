Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 65a
Chapter 1, Problem 65a

{Use of Tech} Height and time The height in feet of a baseball hit straight up from the ground with an initial velocity of 64 ft/s is given by h= ƒ(t) = 64t - 16t²  where t is measured in seconds after the hit.


a. Is this function one-to-one on the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 4?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function given: \( h(t) = 64t - 16t^2 \). This is a quadratic function representing the height of a baseball over time.
Step 2: Recall that a function is one-to-one if it passes the horizontal line test, meaning no horizontal line intersects the graph of the function more than once.
Step 3: Analyze the function \( h(t) = 64t - 16t^2 \). This is a downward-opening parabola because the coefficient of \( t^2 \) is negative.
Step 4: Determine the vertex of the parabola, which is the maximum point, using the formula \( t = -\frac{b}{2a} \) where \( a = -16 \) and \( b = 64 \).
Step 5: Evaluate whether the function is increasing or decreasing on the interval \( 0 \leq t \leq 4 \) by checking the behavior of the function before and after the vertex within this interval.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

One-to-One Function

A function is considered one-to-one if it assigns distinct outputs to distinct inputs, meaning that no two different inputs produce the same output. To determine if a function is one-to-one, we can use the horizontal line test: if any horizontal line intersects the graph of the function more than once, the function is not one-to-one. In the context of the given height function, analyzing its behavior over the specified interval is crucial.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

Quadratic Functions

The function given, h(t) = 64t - 16t², is a quadratic function, which typically has a parabolic shape. Quadratic functions can open upwards or downwards depending on the sign of the leading coefficient. In this case, since the coefficient of t² is negative, the parabola opens downwards, indicating that the function will reach a maximum height before decreasing, which is important for understanding its behavior over the interval.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Critical Points and Intervals

Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined, indicating potential local maxima or minima. For the height function, finding the derivative and setting it to zero will help identify critical points within the interval [0, 4]. Analyzing these points will reveal whether the function is increasing or decreasing, which is essential for determining if it is one-to-one on the specified interval.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use shifts and scalings to graph the given functions. Then check your work with a graphing utility. Be sure to identify an original function on which the shifts and scalings are performed.


h(x)=4x24x+12h(x)=-4x^{^2}-4x+12

304
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Height and time The height in feet of a baseball hit straight up from the ground with an initial velocity of 64 ft/s is given by h= ƒ(t) = 64t - 16t²  where t is measured in seconds after the hit.


d. At what time is the ball at a height of 30 ft on the way up?

257
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Height and time The height in feet of a baseball hit straight up from the ground with an initial velocity of 64 ft/s is given by h= ƒ(t) = 64t - 16t²  where t is measured in seconds after the hit.


b. Find the inverse function that gives the time t at which the ball is at height h as the ball travels upward. Express your answer in the form t = ƒ⁻¹ (h)

243
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Height and time The height in feet of a baseball hit straight up from the ground with an initial velocity of 64 ft/s is given by h= ƒ(t) = 64t - 16t²  where t is measured in seconds after the hit.


c. Find the inverse function that gives the time t at which the ball is at height h as the ball travels downward. Express your answer in the form t = ƒ⁻¹ (h)

273
views
Textbook Question

Simplify the difference quotient ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)/h

ƒ(x) = 4x-3

357
views
Textbook Question

Simplify the difference quotient ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)/h

ƒ(x) = 10

501
views