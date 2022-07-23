Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Sum of squared integers Let T (n) = 1² + 2² + ... + n², where n is a positive integer. It can be shown that T (n) = n (n + 1) (2n + 1) / 8
c. What is the least value of n for which T(n) > 1000?
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{Use of Tech} Sum of squared integers Let T (n) = 1² + 2² + ... + n², where n is a positive integer. It can be shown that T (n) = n (n + 1) (2n + 1) / 8
c. What is the least value of n for which T(n) > 1000?
Even and odd at the origin
a. If ƒ(0) is defined and ƒ is an even function, is it necessarily true that ƒ(0) = 0? Explain.
Identify the amplitude and period of the following functions.
{Use of Tech} Polynomial calculations
Find a polynomial ƒ that satisfies the following properties. (Hint: Determine the degree of ƒ; then substitute a polynomial of that degree and solve for its coefficients.)
ƒ(ƒ(x)) = 9x - 8
Identify the amplitude and period of the following functions.