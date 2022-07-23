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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 16b
Chapter 1, Problem 16b

Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


g(ƒ(4))

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1
Identify the functions involved: \( g(x) \) and \( f(x) \).
Determine the value of \( f(4) \) using the table provided.
Substitute the value of \( f(4) \) into the function \( g(x) \) to find \( g(f(4)) \).
Use the table to find the value of \( g(f(4)) \) by locating the corresponding output for the input obtained in the previous step.
Verify the steps to ensure the correct values were used from the table.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Composition

Function composition involves combining two functions where the output of one function becomes the input of another. For example, if you have functions f(x) and g(x), the composition g(f(x)) means you first apply f to x, then apply g to the result. Understanding this concept is crucial for evaluating expressions like g(f(4)).
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Evaluating Functions

Evaluating a function means substituting a specific value into the function to find the output. For instance, if f(x) = x + 2, then f(4) = 4 + 2 = 6. This step is essential in function composition, as you need to evaluate the inner function before applying the outer function.
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Evaluating Composed Functions

Order of Operations

The order of operations is a set of rules that dictates the sequence in which mathematical operations should be performed. In function composition, you must first evaluate the inner function before the outer function. This principle ensures that calculations are performed correctly and consistently, especially in complex expressions.
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Higher Order Derivatives
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the graphs of ƒ and g in the figure to determine the following function values. y = f(x) ; y=g(x) <IMAGE>


c. ƒ(g (4))

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Textbook Question

Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


g(h(ƒ(4)))

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Textbook Question

Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


h(h(h(0)))

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Textbook Question

Use the graphs of ƒ and g in the figure to determine the following function values. y = f(x) ; y=g(x) <IMAGE>


e. ƒ(ƒ(8))

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Textbook Question

Use the graphs of ƒ and g in the figure to determine the following function values. y = f(x) ; y=g(x) <IMAGE>


d. g(ƒ(5))

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Textbook Question

Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


g(ƒ(h(4)))

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