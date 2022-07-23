Textbook Question
Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
ƒ(ƒ(h(3)))
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Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
ƒ(ƒ(h(3)))
Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
g(ƒ(4))
Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
g(h(ƒ(4)))
Find the linear function whose graph passes through the point (3, 2) and is parallel to the line .
Use the graphs of ƒ and g in the figure to determine the following function values. y = f(x) ; y=g(x) <IMAGE>
e. ƒ(ƒ(8))
Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
g(ƒ(h(4)))