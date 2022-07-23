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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 16f
Chapter 1, Problem 16f

Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


h(h(h(0)))

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1
Identify the function h(x) from the given table.
Find the value of h(0) using the table.
Use the result from the previous step to find h(h(0)).
Use the result from the previous step to find h(h(h(0))).
Verify each step using the table to ensure accuracy.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Composition

Function composition involves combining two or more functions to create a new function. If you have functions f(x) and g(x), the composition f(g(x)) means you apply g first and then apply f to the result. Understanding how to evaluate compositions is crucial for solving problems that involve multiple functions.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Evaluating Functions

Evaluating a function means substituting a specific input value into the function to find the output. For example, if h(x) is a function, then h(0) means you replace x with 0 in the function h. This process is essential for determining the values needed when working with function compositions.
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Evaluating Composed Functions

Iterated Functions

Iterated functions refer to applying a function multiple times in succession. In the expression h(h(h(0))), the function h is applied three times, starting with the input 0. Understanding how to iterate functions is important for evaluating complex compositions and determining the final output.
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Properties of Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


ƒ(ƒ(h(3)))

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Textbook Question

Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


g(ƒ(4))

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Textbook Question

Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


g(h(ƒ(4)))

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Textbook Question

Find the linear function whose graph passes through the point (3, 2) and is parallel to the line y=3x+8y= 3x + 8 .

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Textbook Question

Use the graphs of ƒ and g in the figure to determine the following function values. y = f(x) ; y=g(x) <IMAGE>


e. ƒ(ƒ(8))

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Textbook Question

Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


g(ƒ(h(4)))

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