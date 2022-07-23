48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 3ᵏ⁺² / 5ᵏ
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 3ᵏ⁺² / 5ᵏ
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ · tan⁻¹(k) / k³
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (2k⁴ + k) / (4k⁴ − 8k)
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
aₙ = (−1)ⁿ ⁿ√n
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(3ⁿ⁺¹ + 3)⁄3ⁿ}
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(1 + (2 / n))ⁿ}