Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.1.17
Chapter 10, Problem 10.1.17

13–20. Explicit formulas Write the first four terms of the sequence { aₙ }∞ₙ₌₁. 
aₙ = (2ⁿ⁺¹) / (2ⁿ + 1)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given explicit formula for the sequence: \(a_n = \frac{2^{n+1}}{2^n + 1}\).
Understand that to find the first four terms, you need to substitute \(n = 1, 2, 3, 4\) into the formula.
Calculate the first term by substituting \(n=1\): \(a_1 = \frac{2^{1+1}}{2^1 + 1} = \frac{2^2}{2 + 1}\).
Calculate the second term by substituting \(n=2\): \(a_2 = \frac{2^{2+1}}{2^2 + 1} = \frac{2^3}{4 + 1}\).
Similarly, calculate the third and fourth terms by substituting \(n=3\) and \(n=4\) into the formula, respectively.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sequences and Terms

A sequence is an ordered list of numbers defined by a specific rule or formula. Each number in the sequence is called a term, denoted as aₙ, where n indicates the term's position. Understanding how to find terms using the explicit formula is essential for generating the sequence.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:22
Introduction to Sequences

Explicit Formula for Sequences

An explicit formula expresses the nth term of a sequence directly in terms of n, allowing calculation of any term without knowing previous terms. For example, aₙ = (2ⁿ⁺¹) / (2ⁿ + 1) gives a direct way to find the nth term by substituting n.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:17
Arithmetic Sequences - General Formula

Evaluating Exponential Expressions

Evaluating terms in the sequence requires calculating powers of 2, such as 2ⁿ and 2ⁿ⁺¹. Understanding how to compute and simplify exponential expressions is crucial to accurately determine each term's value.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:39
Simplifying Exponential Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 3ᵏ⁺² / 5ᵏ

68
views
Textbook Question

45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ · tan⁻¹(k) / k³

66
views
Textbook Question

11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (2k⁴ + k) / (4k⁴ − 8k)

71
views
Textbook Question

55–70. More sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


aₙ = (−1)ⁿ ⁿ√n

87
views
Textbook Question

13–52. Limits of sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{(3ⁿ⁺¹ + 3)⁄3ⁿ}

64
views
Textbook Question

13–52. Limits of sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{(1 + (2 / n))ⁿ}

69
views