48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 3ᵏ / (k² + 1)
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 3ᵏ / (k² + 1)
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k² + 4)
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
67. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 3 / (k² + 5k + 4)
6–9. Determine whether the following sequences converge or diverge, and state whether they are monotonic or whether they oscillate. Give the limit when the sequence converges.
{1.00001ⁿ}
Compare the growth rates of {n¹⁰⁰} and {eⁿ⁄¹⁰⁰} as n → ∞.
11–27. Alternating Series Test Determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / (2k + 1)