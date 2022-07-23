Textbook Question
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 3ᵏ / (k² + 1)
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48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 3ᵏ / (k² + 1)
6–9. Determine whether the following sequences converge or diverge, and state whether they are monotonic or whether they oscillate. Give the limit when the sequence converges.
{1.00001ⁿ}
Compare the growth rates of {n¹⁰⁰} and {eⁿ⁄¹⁰⁰} as n → ∞.
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(1 / n)¹⁄ⁿ}