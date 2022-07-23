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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.6.13
Chapter 10, Problem 10.6.13

11–27. Alternating Series Test Determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / (2k + 1)

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Identify the given series: \( \sum_{k=0}^{\infty} \frac{(-1)^k}{2k + 1} \). This is an alternating series because of the factor \( (-1)^k \), which causes the terms to alternate in sign.
Recall the Alternating Series Test (Leibniz Test), which states that an alternating series \( \sum (-1)^k a_k \) converges if two conditions are met: (1) the sequence \( a_k \) is positive, decreasing, and (2) \( \lim_{k \to \infty} a_k = 0 \).
Check the sequence \( a_k = \frac{1}{2k + 1} \): it is positive for all \( k \geq 0 \), and as \( k \) increases, \( 2k + 1 \) increases, so \( a_k \) decreases.
Evaluate the limit \( \lim_{k \to \infty} \frac{1}{2k + 1} \). Since the denominator grows without bound, the limit is 0.
Since both conditions of the Alternating Series Test are satisfied, conclude that the series \( \sum_{k=0}^{\infty} \frac{(-1)^k}{2k + 1} \) converges.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alternating Series Test

The Alternating Series Test determines if a series with terms alternating in sign converges. It requires that the absolute value of the terms decreases monotonically to zero. If these conditions hold, the series converges, though not necessarily absolutely.
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Alternating Series Test

Convergence of Infinite Series

An infinite series converges if the sequence of its partial sums approaches a finite limit. Understanding convergence involves analyzing term behavior and applying tests like the Alternating Series Test or comparison tests to determine if the sum settles to a finite value.
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Convergence of an Infinite Series

Behavior of the General Term

Examining the general term of a series, such as (−1)^k / (2k + 1), helps assess whether terms decrease in magnitude and approach zero. This behavior is crucial for applying convergence tests and ensuring the series meets necessary criteria for convergence.
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Divergence Test (nth Term Test)
Related Practice
Textbook Question

48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 3ᵏ / (k² + 1)

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Textbook Question

6–9. Determine whether the following sequences converge or diverge, and state whether they are monotonic or whether they oscillate. Give the limit when the sequence converges.


{1.00001ⁿ}

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Textbook Question

Compare the growth rates of {n¹⁰⁰} and {eⁿ⁄¹⁰⁰} as n → ∞.

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Textbook Question

13–52. Limits of sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{(1 / n)¹⁄ⁿ}

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