Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
g.The series ∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (k² / (k² + 1)) converges.
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
g.The series ∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (k² / (k² + 1)) converges.
77–87. Absolute or conditional convergence
Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(−2)ᵏ⁺¹ / k²
12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.
aₙ = (2ⁿ + 5ⁿ⁺¹) / 5ⁿ
b.Does the series ∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) k/(k + 1) converge? Why or why not?
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)2ᵏ / eᵏ
Building a tunnel — first scenario
A crew of workers is constructing a tunnel through a mountain. Understandably, the rate of construction decreases because rocks and earth must be removed a greater distance as the tunnel gets longer. Suppose each week the crew digs 0.95 of the distance it dug the previous week. In the first week, the crew constructed 100 m of tunnel.
b.What is the longest tunnel the crew can build at this rate?