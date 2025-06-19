(A) The function a r c tan ( x ) x 2 + 1 \frac{arc\tan\left(x\right)}{x^2+1} x2+1arctan(x) is positive, continuous, and decreasing for x ≥ 1 x\ge1 x≥1, and the integral test confirms the series is divergent

(B) The function 1 3 x + 2 \frac{1}{3x+2} 3x+21 is positive, continuous, and decreasing for x ≥ 1 x\ge1 x≥1, and the integral test confirms the series is convergent