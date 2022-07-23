55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{cosn / n}
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{cosn / n}
51–56. {Use of Tech} Recurrence relations Consider the following recurrence relations. Make a table with at least ten terms and determine a plausible limit of the sequence or state that the sequence diverges.
aₙ₊₁ = 4aₙ + 1 a₀ = 1
What comparison series would you use with the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k² + k + 5) / (k³ + 3k + 1) converges?
49–50. Limits from graphs Consider the following sequences. Find the first four terms of the sequence .Based on part (a) and the figure, determine a plausible limit of the sequence.
aₙ = 2 + 2⁻ⁿ;n = 1, 2, 3, …
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) k⁴ / (eᵏ⁵)
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 2ᵏ / (3ᵏ − 2ᵏ)