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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.5.7
Chapter 10, Problem 10.5.7

What comparison series would you use with the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k² + k + 5) / (k³ + 3k + 1) converges?

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Identify the general term of the series: \(a_k = \frac{k^2 + k + 5}{k^3 + 3k + 1}\).
To apply the Limit Comparison Test, focus on the dominant terms in the numerator and denominator for large \(k\) to understand the behavior of \(a_k\) as \(k \to \infty\).
The dominant term in the numerator is \(k^2\) and in the denominator is \(k^3\), so the term behaves like \(\frac{k^2}{k^3} = \frac{1}{k}\) for large \(k\).
Choose the comparison series \(b_k = \frac{1}{k}\), which is a \(p\)-series with \(p=1\).
Use the Limit Comparison Test by computing \(\lim_{k \to \infty} \frac{a_k}{b_k} = \lim_{k \to \infty} \frac{\frac{k^2 + k + 5}{k^3 + 3k + 1}}{\frac{1}{k}}\) to determine if the original series converges or diverges.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit Comparison Test

The Limit Comparison Test is used to determine the convergence or divergence of an infinite series by comparing it to a second series with known behavior. It involves taking the limit of the ratio of the terms of the two series. If the limit is a positive finite number, both series either converge or diverge together.
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Limit Comparison Test

Dominant Terms in Polynomials

When analyzing series with polynomial terms, the highest degree terms dominate the behavior for large values of the index. Simplifying the terms by focusing on these dominant terms helps identify a simpler comparison series that approximates the original series' behavior at infinity.
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Taylor Polynomials

p-Series and Their Convergence

A p-series is a series of the form ∑ 1/k^p, which converges if and only if p > 1. Recognizing that the simplified dominant term resembles a p-series allows us to use known convergence properties to determine the behavior of the original series.
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P-Series and Harmonic Series
Related Practice
Textbook Question

51–56. {Use of Tech} Recurrence relations Consider the following recurrence relations. Make a table with at least ten terms and determine a plausible limit of the sequence or state that the sequence diverges.


aₙ₊₁ = 4aₙ + 1 a₀ = 1

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Textbook Question

84–87. {Use of Tech} Sequences by recurrence relations

The following sequences, defined by a recurrence relation, are monotonic and bounded, and therefore converge by Theorem 10.5.


a.Examine the first three terms of the sequence to determine whether the sequence is nondecreasing or nonincreasing.

b.Use analytical methods to find the limit of the sequence.


aₙ₊₁ = 2aₙ(1 − aₙ);a₀ = 0.3

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Textbook Question

49–50. Limits from graphs Consider the following sequences. Find the first four terms of the sequence .Based on part (a) and the figure, determine a plausible limit of the sequence.

aₙ = 2 + 2⁻ⁿ;n = 1, 2, 3, …


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Textbook Question

11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) k⁴ / (eᵏ⁵)

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Textbook Question

Growth rates of sequences

Use Theorem 10.6 to find the limit of the following sequences or state that they diverge.


{n¹⁰ / ln20n}

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Textbook Question

11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 2ᵏ / (3ᵏ − 2ᵏ)

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