Textbook Question
Suppose the sequence { aₙ} is defined by the recurrence relation a₍ₙ₊₁₎ = n · aₙ , for n=1, 2, 3 ...., where a₁ = 1. Write out the first five terms of the sequence.
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Suppose the sequence { aₙ} is defined by the recurrence relation a₍ₙ₊₁₎ = n · aₙ , for n=1, 2, 3 ...., where a₁ = 1. Write out the first five terms of the sequence.
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 5ᵏ(k!)² / (2k)!
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
aₙ = e⁻ⁿcosn
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)1 / ln(eᵏ + 1)
Is it possible for a series of positive terms to converge conditionally? Explain.
21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
39.∑ (k = 2 to ∞) (–0.15)ᵏ