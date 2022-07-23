39–40. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series
For each convergent series and given value of n, use Theorem 10.13 to complete the following.
a. Use Sₙ to estimate the sum of the series.
39. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁷ ; n = 2
39–40. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series
For each convergent series and given value of n, use Theorem 10.13 to complete the following.
a. Use Sₙ to estimate the sum of the series.
39. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁷ ; n = 2
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ converges, then ∑ (k = 10 to ∞) aₖ converges.
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
a. Find the next two terms of the sequence.
{1, 3, 9, 27, 81, ......}
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a.The sequence of partial sums for the series1 + 2 + 3 + ⋯ is {1, 3, 6, 10, …}.
72–75. {Use of Tech} Practical sequences
Consider the following situations that generate a sequence
a.Write out the first five terms of the sequence.
Radioactive decay
A material transmutes 50% of its mass to another element every 10 years due to radioactive decay. Let Mₙ be the mass of the radioactive material at the end of the nᵗʰ decade, where the initial mass of the material is M₀ = 20g.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. n!n! = (2n)! for all positive integers n.