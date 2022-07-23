Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The sum ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ is a p-series.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The sum ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ is a p-series.
{Use of Tech} Drug Dosing
A patient takes 75 mg of a medication every 12 hours; 60% of the medication in the blood is eliminated every 12 hours.
a.Let dₙ equal the amount of medication (in mg) in the bloodstream after n doses, where d₁ = 75.
Find a recurrence relation for dₙ.
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
a. Find the next two terms of the sequence.
{1, 2, 4, 8, 16, ......}
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
a. Find the next two terms of the sequence.
{1, 3, 9, 27, 81, ......}
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. n!n! = (2n)! for all positive integers n.
{Use of Tech} Repeated square roots
Consider the sequence defined by
aₙ₊₁ = √(2 + aₙ),a₀ = √2, for n = 0, 1, 2, 3, …
a.Evaluate the first four terms of the sequence {aₙ}.
State the exact values first, and then the approximate values.