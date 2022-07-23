18–20. Evaluating geometric series two ways Evaluate each geometric series two ways.
a. Find the nth partial sum Sₙ of the series and evaluate lim (as n → ∞) Sₙ.
∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (–2/7)ᵏ
18–20. Evaluating geometric series two ways Evaluate each geometric series two ways.
a. Find the nth partial sum Sₙ of the series and evaluate lim (as n → ∞) Sₙ.
∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (–2/7)ᵏ
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
a. Find an upper bound for the remainder in terms of n.
43. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ
72–75. {Use of Tech} Practical sequences
Consider the following situations that generate a sequence
a.Write out the first five terms of the sequence.
Drug elimination
Jack took a 200-mg dose of a pain killer at midnight. Every hour, 5% of the drug is washed out of his bloodstream. Let dₙ be the amount of drug in Jack’s blood n hours after the drug was taken, where d₀ = 200mg.
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. If the Limit Comparison Test can be applied successfully to a given series with a certain comparison series, the Comparison Test also works with the same comparison series.
Find the first term a and the ratio r of each geometric series.
a. ∑ k = 0 to ∞(2/3) × (1/5)ᵏ
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. A series that converges must converge absolutely.