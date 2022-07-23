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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.3.5a
Chapter 10, Problem 10.3.5a

Find the first term a and the ratio r of each geometric series.


a. ∑ k = 0 to ∞(2/3) × (1/5)ᵏ

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1
Identify the general form of a geometric series, which is given by the sum from k = 0 to infinity of \( a \times r^k \), where \( a \) is the first term and \( r \) is the common ratio.
Compare the given series \( \sum_{k=0}^\infty \left( \frac{2}{3} \times \left( \frac{1}{5} \right)^k \right) \) to the general form to determine the first term \( a \) and the ratio \( r \).
Note that the first term \( a \) corresponds to the term when \( k = 0 \), which is \( \frac{2}{3} \times \left( \frac{1}{5} \right)^0 = \frac{2}{3} \times 1 = \frac{2}{3} \).
Identify the common ratio \( r \) as the factor raised to the power \( k \), which is \( \frac{1}{5} \).
Summarize that the first term \( a = \frac{2}{3} \) and the common ratio \( r = \frac{1}{5} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Series Definition

A geometric series is a sum of terms where each term after the first is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant ratio r. It can be written as a + ar + ar² + ar³ + ... , where a is the first term and r is the common ratio.
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Geometric Series

Identifying the First Term (a)

The first term a of a geometric series is the initial term when the index k is zero. In the series ∑ from k=0 to ∞ of a × r^k, the first term is simply the coefficient multiplied by r raised to the zero power, which equals a.
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Common Ratio (r)

The common ratio r is the factor by which each term is multiplied to get the next term. It is the base of the exponent k in the series expression a × r^k, and it determines the behavior and convergence of the series.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

18–20. Evaluating geometric series two ways Evaluate each geometric series two ways.


a. Find the nth partial sum Sₙ of the series and evaluate lim (as n → ∞) Sₙ.


∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (–2/7)ᵏ

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Textbook Question

41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.


a. Find an upper bound for the remainder in terms of n.


43. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ

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Textbook Question

57–60. Heights of bouncing balls A ball is thrown upward to a height of hₒ meters. After each bounce, the ball rebounds to a fraction r of its previous height. Let hₙ be the height after the nth bounce. Consider the following values of hₒ and r.


a. Find the first four terms of the sequence of heights {hₙ}.


h₀ = 30,r = 0.25

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Textbook Question

67–70. Formulas for sequences of partial sums Consider the following infinite series.


a.Find the first four partial sums S₁, S₂, S₃, S₄ of the series.


∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁2⁄[(2k − 1)(2k + 1)]

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Textbook Question

87. Explain why or why not

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


b. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ diverges, then ∑ (k = 10 to ∞) aₖ diverges.

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Periodic dosing

Many people take aspirin on a regular basis as a preventive measure for heart disease. Suppose a person takes 80 mg of aspirin every 24 hours. Assume aspirin has a half-life of 24 hours; that is, every 24 hours, half of the drug in the blood is eliminated.


a.Find a recurrence relation for the sequence {dₙ} that gives the amount of drug in the blood after the nᵗʰ dose, where d₁ = 80.

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