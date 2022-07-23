Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₀ (eˣ − 1)/x
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₀ (eˣ − 1)/x
Taylor polynomials Find the nth-order Taylor polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
ƒ(x) = cosh x, n = 3, a = ln 2
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₁ (x 1)/(ln x)
{Use of Tech} Number of terms What is the minimum order of the Taylor polynomial required to approximate the following quantities with an absolute error no greater than 10⁻³ ? (The answer depends on your choice of a center.)
ln 0.85
{Use of Tech} Approximating powers Compute the coefficients for the Taylor series for the following functions about the given point a, and then use the first four terms of the series to approximate the given number.
f(x) = ∜x with a=16; approximate ∜13.
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (-x/10)²ᵏ