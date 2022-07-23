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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.4.7
Chapter 11, Problem 11.4.7

Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₀ (eˣ − 1)/x

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Recall that the Taylor series expansion of the exponential function \(e^x\) around \(x=0\) is given by: \[e^x = 1 + x + \frac{x^2}{2!} + \frac{x^3}{3!} + \cdots\]
Substitute the Taylor series expansion of \(e^x\) into the given limit expression: \[\frac{e^x - 1}{x} = \frac{\left(1 + x + \frac{x^2}{2!} + \frac{x^3}{3!} + \cdots\right) - 1}{x}\]
Simplify the numerator by canceling the 1's: \[\frac{x + \frac{x^2}{2!} + \frac{x^3}{3!} + \cdots}{x}\]
Factor out \(x\) from the numerator: \[\frac{x \left(1 + \frac{x}{2!} + \frac{x^2}{3!} + \cdots \right)}{x}\]
Cancel the \(x\) terms and then evaluate the limit as \(x\) approaches 0 by substituting \(x=0\) into the remaining series inside the parentheses: \[\lim_{x \to 0} \left(1 + \frac{x}{2!} + \frac{x^2}{3!} + \cdots \right)\]

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits and Continuity

Limits describe the behavior of a function as the input approaches a particular value. Understanding limits is essential for analyzing functions near points where direct substitution may be undefined or indeterminate, such as 0/0 forms.
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Taylor Series Expansion

A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from its derivatives at a single point. Using Taylor series near zero (Maclaurin series) helps approximate functions and evaluate limits by simplifying complex expressions.
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Indeterminate Forms and L'Hôpital's Rule

When evaluating limits, expressions like 0/0 are indeterminate forms that require special techniques. Taylor series or L'Hôpital's Rule can resolve these by transforming the expression into a determinate form to find the limit.
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