{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as needed to ensure the error is less than 10⁻⁴.
∫₀⁰ᐧ³⁵ tan ⁻¹x dx
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as needed to ensure the error is less than 10⁻⁴.
∫₀⁰ᐧ³⁵ tan ⁻¹x dx
A limit by Taylor series Use Taylor series to evaluate lim ₓ→₀ ((sin x)/x)¹/ˣ²
Taylor polynomials Find the nth-order Taylor polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
ƒ(x) = cosh x, n = 3, a = ln 2
A useful substitution Replace x with x−1 in the series ln (1+x) = ∑ₖ₌₁∞ ((−1)ᵏ⁺¹ xᵏ)/k to obtain a power series for ln x centered at x = 1. What is the interval of convergence for the new power series?
{Use of Tech} Number of terms What is the minimum order of the Taylor polynomial required to approximate the following quantities with an absolute error no greater than 10⁻³ ? (The answer depends on your choice of a center.)
ln 0.85
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (-x/10)²ᵏ