Limits with a parameter Use Taylor series to evaluate the following limits. Express the result in terms of the nonzero real parameter(s).
lim ₓ→₀ (eᵃˣ − 1)/x
Limits with a parameter Use Taylor series to evaluate the following limits. Express the result in terms of the nonzero real parameter(s).
lim ₓ→₀ (eᵃˣ − 1)/x
{Use of Tech} Approximations with Taylor polynomials
a. Approximate the given quantities using Taylor polynomials with n = 3.
b. Compute the absolute error in the approximation, assuming the exact value is given by a calculator.
e⁰ᐧ¹²
Suppose a power series converges if |x−3|<4 and diverges if |x−3| ≥ 4. Determine the radius and interval of convergence.
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₀ (sin 2x)/x
Representing functions by power series Identify the functions represented by the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (xᵏ)/(2ᵏ)
{Use of Tech} Approximations with Taylor polynomials
a. Approximate the given quantities using Taylor polynomials with n = 3.
b. Compute the absolute error in the approximation, assuming the exact value is given by a calculator.
√1.06