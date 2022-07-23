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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.1.33
Chapter 11, Problem 11.1.33

{Use of Tech} Approximations with Taylor polynomials


a. Approximate the given quantities using Taylor polynomials with n = 3.


b. Compute the absolute error in the approximation, assuming the exact value is given by a calculator.


e⁰ᐧ¹²

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function to approximate: here, the function is \(f(x) = e^x\), and we want to approximate \(e^{0.12}\) using a Taylor polynomial centered at \(x=0\) (Maclaurin polynomial).
Write the Taylor polynomial of degree 3 for \(f(x) = e^x\) centered at 0. Recall that the Maclaurin series for \(e^x\) is \(\sum_{k=0}^\infty \frac{x^k}{k!}\). The degree 3 polynomial is: \(P_3(x) = 1 + x + \frac{x^2}{2!} + \frac{x^3}{3!}\).
Substitute \(x = 0.12\) into the polynomial \(P_3(x)\) to get the approximation: \(P_3(0.12) = 1 + 0.12 + \frac{(0.12)^2}{2} + \frac{(0.12)^3}{6}\).
Calculate the exact value of \(e^{0.12}\) using a calculator or software to have a reference for the true value.
Compute the absolute error by subtracting the approximation from the exact value: \(\text{Absolute Error} = |e^{0.12} - P_3(0.12)|\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Polynomials

Taylor polynomials approximate functions near a point by using derivatives at that point. For a function f(x), the nth-degree Taylor polynomial at x = a sums terms involving derivatives of f up to order n, scaled by powers of (x - a). This provides a polynomial approximation that becomes more accurate as n increases.
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Error and Remainder in Taylor Approximations

The error in a Taylor polynomial approximation is the difference between the actual function value and the polynomial estimate. The remainder term quantifies this error and can be bounded using higher-order derivatives, helping to assess the accuracy of the approximation.
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Absolute Error Calculation

Absolute error measures the magnitude of the difference between an approximate value and the exact value. It is calculated as |approximate value - exact value| and provides a straightforward way to evaluate the precision of numerical approximations.
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Related Practice
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Use the Taylor series for cos x centered at 0 to verify that lim ₓ→ₐ (1− cos x)/x = 0.

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Suppose a power series converges if |x−3|<4 and diverges if |x−3| ≥ 4. Determine the radius and interval of convergence.

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Textbook Question

Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.


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∑ₖ₌₀∞ (x/3)ᵏ

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Approximations with Taylor polynomials


a. Approximate the given quantities using Taylor polynomials with n = 3.


b. Compute the absolute error in the approximation, assuming the exact value is given by a calculator.


√1.06

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Textbook Question

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