Functions to power series Find power series representations centered at 0 for the following functions using known power series. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
f(x) = 2x/(1 + x²)²
Functions to power series Find power series representations centered at 0 for the following functions using known power series. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
f(x) = 2x/(1 + x²)²
Functions to power series Find power series representations centered at 0 for the following functions using known power series. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
f(x) = ln √(4 − x²)
Exponential function In Section 11.3, we show that the power series for the exponential function centered at 0 is
eˣ = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (xᵏ)/k!, for −∞ < x < ∞
Use the methods of this section to find the power series centered at 0 for the following functions. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
f(x) = x²eˣ
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ sinᵏ(1/k) xᵏ
{Use of Tech} Best center point Suppose you wish to approximate cos (π/ 2) using Taylor polynomials. Is the approximation more accurate if you use Taylor polynomials centered at 0 or at π/6? Use a calculator for numerical experiments and check for consistency with Theorem 11.2. Does the answer depend on the order of the polynomial?
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ (kx)ᵏ