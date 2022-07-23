Power Series and Interval of Convergence

A power series is an infinite sum of the form ∑ cₖ (x - x₀)ᵏ, centered at x₀, where cₖ are coefficients. The interval of convergence is the set of x-values for which the series converges. For a series centered at 0, the interval is |x| < R, where R is the radius of convergence.