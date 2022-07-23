Shifting power series If the power series f(x)=∑ cₖ xᵏ has an interval of convergence of |x|<R, what is the interval of convergence of the power series for f(x−a), where a ≠ 0 is a real number?
Functions to power series Find power series representations centered at 0 for the following functions using known power series. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
f(x) = 2x/(1 + x²)²
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Key Concepts
Power Series Representation
Known Power Series and Manipulation
Interval of Convergence
Series to functions Find the function represented by the following series, and find the interval of convergence of the series. (Not all these series are power series.)
∑ₖ₌₀∞ e⁻ᵏˣ
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₀ (tan ⁻¹ x − x)/x³"
Series to functions Find the function represented by the following series, and find the interval of convergence of the series. (Not all these series are power series.)
∑ₖ₌₀∞(√x − 2)ᵏ
Exponential function In Section 11.3, we show that the power series for the exponential function centered at 0 is
eˣ = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (xᵏ)/k!, for −∞ < x < ∞
Use the methods of this section to find the power series centered at 0 for the following functions. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
f(x) = x²eˣ
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ sinᵏ(1/k) xᵏ