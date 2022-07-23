Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (2x)ᵏ
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (2x)ᵏ
Suppose you know the Maclaurin series for f and that it converges to f(x) for |x|<1. How do you find the Maclaurin series for f(x²) and where does it converge?
{Use of Tech} Estimating errors Use the remainder to find a bound on the error in approximating the following quantities with the nth-order Taylor polynomial centered at 0. Estimates are not unique.
ln 1.04, n=3
{Use of Tech} Approximating sin x Let f(x)=sin x, and let pₙ and qₙ be nth−order Taylor polynomials for f centered at 0 and π, respectively.
a. Find p₅ and q₅
b. Graph f, p₅, and q₅ on the interval [−π, 2π]. On what interval is p₅ a better approximation to f than q₅? On what interval is q₅ a better approximation to f than p₅?
c. Complete the following table showing the errors in the approximations given by p₅ and q₅ at selected points.
d. At which points in the table is p₅ a better approximation to f than q₅? At which points do p₅ and q₅ give equal approximations to f? Explain your observations.
Probability: tossing for a head The expected (average) number of tosses of a fair coin required to obtain the first head is ∑ₖ₌₁∞ k(1/2)ᵏ. Evaluate this series and determine the expected number of tosses. (Hint: Differentiate a geometric series.)
{Use of Tech} Estimating errors Use the remainder to find a bound on the error in approximating the following quantities with the nth-order Taylor polynomial centered at 0. Estimates are not unique.
sin 0.3, n = 4