To find the first four terms of the sequence defined by \( a_n = n^2 \times (n-1)! \), we will evaluate the expression for \( n = 1 \) through \( n = 4 \).
Starting with \( n = 1 \):
We have:
\( a_1 = 1^2 \times (1-1)! \)
Calculating this gives:
\( a_1 = 1 \times 0! \)
Since \( 0! = 1 \), we find:
\( a_1 = 1 \times 1 = 1 \)
Next, for \( n = 2 \):
We calculate:
\( a_2 = 2^2 \times (2-1)! \)
This simplifies to:
\( a_2 = 4 \times 1! \)
And since \( 1! = 1 \), we have:
\( a_2 = 4 \times 1 = 4 \)
Now, for \( n = 3 \):
We find:
\( a_3 = 3^2 \times (3-1)! \)
This becomes:
\( a_3 = 9 \times 2! \)
Calculating \( 2! \) gives \( 2 \times 1 = 2 \), so:
\( a_3 = 9 \times 2 = 18 \)
Finally, for \( n = 4 \):
We compute:
\( a_4 = 4^2 \times (4-1)! \)
This simplifies to:
\( a_4 = 16 \times 3! \)
Calculating \( 3! \) gives \( 3 \times 2 \times 1 = 6 \), thus:
\( a_4 = 16 \times 6 = 96 \)
In summary, the first four terms of the sequence are:
1, 4, 18, and 96.