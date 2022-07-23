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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.4.81a
Chapter 11, Problem 11.4.81a

{Use of Tech} Bessel functions Bessel functions arise in the study of wave propagation in circular geometries (for example, waves on a circular drum head). They are conveniently defined as power series. One of an infinite family of Bessel functions is
J₀(x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (−1)ᵏ/(2²ᵏ(k!)²) x²ᵏ
a. Write out the first four terms of J₀.

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1
Identify the general term of the Bessel function series given by: \[J_0(x) = \sum_{k=0}^\infty \frac{(-1)^k}{2^{2k} (k!)^2} x^{2k}\].
To write out the first four terms, substitute the values of \(k = 0, 1, 2, 3\) into the general term one by one.
For each term, calculate the power of \((-1)^k\), the denominator \$2^{2k} (k!)^2\(, and the power of \)x^{2k}$ separately, then combine them.
Write each term explicitly as: \[\frac{(-1)^k}{2^{2k} (k!)^2} x^{2k}\] for \(k=0,1,2,3\).
Finally, sum these four terms together to express the partial sum approximation of \(J_0(x)\) up to the fourth term.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Power Series Representation

A power series expresses a function as an infinite sum of terms involving powers of the variable. Each term typically includes coefficients and factorials, allowing complex functions to be approximated by polynomials. Understanding how to write and manipulate power series is essential for expanding functions like Bessel functions.
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Intro to Power Series

Bessel Functions

Bessel functions are special functions that solve differential equations arising in circular or cylindrical symmetry problems, such as wave propagation on a drumhead. The function J₀(x) is the Bessel function of the first kind of order zero, defined by a specific power series involving alternating signs and factorial terms.
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Properties of Functions

Factorials and Series Indexing

Factorials (n!) represent the product of all positive integers up to n and appear frequently in series coefficients. Series indexing (using k or n) tracks the term number in the sum. Correctly evaluating factorials and powers for each term is crucial to writing out the first few terms of a power series accurately.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Taylor series


a. Use the definition of a Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.


f(x) = 1/x, a = 1

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Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.


f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0

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Textbook Question

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a. Use the definition of a Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.


f(x)=sin x, a = π/2

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

The interval of convergence of the power series ∑ cₖ(x−3)ᵏ could be (−2,8).

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Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.


f(x) = cosh 3x, a = 0

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Fresnel integrals The theory of optics gives rise to the two Fresnel integrals

S(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt and C(x) = ∫₀ˣ cos t² dt

a. Compute S′(x) and C′(x).

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