Factorials are a mathematical operation represented by an exclamation point (!), indicating the product of all whole numbers from a given number down to one. For instance, the factorial of four, denoted as 4!, is calculated as:

4! = 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 24

Factorials are essential in various fields such as combinatorics, probability, and sequences. The factorial of one, 1!, is simply one since there are no numbers to multiply down to:

1! = 1

For two factorial, 2!, the calculation is:

2! = 2 × 1 = 2

Continuing this pattern, three factorial is:

3! = 3 × 2 × 1 = 6

Four factorial, as previously mentioned, is:

4! = 24

And five factorial is:

5! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120

A key observation is that each factorial can be expressed in terms of the previous factorial. For example, six factorial can be calculated as:

6! = 6 × 5! = 6 × 120 = 720

In general, for any integer n, the factorial can be defined recursively as:

n! = n × (n - 1)!

This recursive relationship simplifies calculations significantly. For example, to evaluate 4 × 3!, we can recognize that:

4 × 3! = 4! = 24

Another example involves dividing factorials, such as 100! / 99!. Using the recursive definition:

100! = 100 × 99!

Thus, the division simplifies to:

100! / 99! = 100

Lastly, the concept of zero factorial, 0!, is defined as one. This can be derived from the relationship:

1! = 1 × 0!

Since 1! = 1, it follows that:

1 = 1 × 0!

Therefore, 0! = 1.

Understanding factorials and their properties is crucial for solving problems in mathematics, particularly in areas involving permutations and combinations. Practice with various factorial expressions will enhance your proficiency in this essential mathematical concept.