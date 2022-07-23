Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = ln (x − 2), a = 3
Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = ln (x − 2), a = 3
Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x)=2/(1−x)³, a=0
Symmetry
b. Use infinite series to show that sin x is an odd function. That is, show sin (-x) = -sin x.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. The function f(x) = csc x has a Taylor series centered at π/2.
Taylor series
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x)=sin x, a = π/2
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. Let f(x)=x⁵−1 The Taylor polynomial for f of order 10 centered at 0 is f itself.