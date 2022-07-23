Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. The Taylor series for an even function centered at 0 has only even powers of x.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. The Taylor series for an even function centered at 0 has only even powers of x.
{Use of Tech} Fresnel integrals The theory of optics gives rise to the two Fresnel integrals
S(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt and C(x) = ∫₀ˣ cos t² dt
d. How many terms of the Maclaurin series are required to approximate S(0.05) with an error no greater than 10⁻⁴?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. If p(x) is the Taylor series for f centered at 0, then p(x−1) is the Taylor series for f centered at 1.
Matching functions with polynomials Match functions a–f with Taylor polynomials A–F (all centered at 0). Give reasons for your choices.
f. e⁻²ˣ
A. p₂(x)= 1 + 2x + 2x²
B. p₂(x) = 1 − 6x + 24x²
C. p₂(x) = 1 + x − x²/2
D. p₂(x) = 1 − 2x + 4x²
E. p₂(x) = 1 − x + (3/2)x²
F. p₂(x) = 1 − 2x + 2x²