Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→∞ x(e¹/ˣ − 1)
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→∞ x(e¹/ˣ − 1)
Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.
f(x) = sin x, a = π/2
Suppose f(0)=1, f'(0)=0, f''(0)=2, and f⁽³⁾(0)=6. Find the third-order Taylor polynomial for f centered at 0 and use it to approximate f(0.2).
Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers.
√e
Does the accuracy of an approximation given by a Taylor polynomial generally increase or decrease with the order of the approximation? Explain.
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₄ (x² 16)/(ln (x 3)}