Functions to power series Find power series representations centered at 0 for the following functions using known power series. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
f(x) = ln √(1 − x²)
Functions to power series Find power series representations centered at 0 for the following functions using known power series. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
f(x) = ln √(1 − x²)
Combining power series Use the power series representation
f(x ) =ln (1 − x) = −∑ₖ₌₁∞ xᵏ/k, for −1 ≤ x < 1,
to find the power series for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
f(3x) = ln (1 − 3x)
Differential equations
a. Find a power series for the solution of the following differential equations, subject to the given initial condition
b. Identify the function represented by the power series.
y′(t) − 3y = 10, y(0) = 2
The first three Taylor polynomials for f(x)=√(1+x) centered at 0 are p₀ = 1, p₁ = 1+x/2, and p₂ = 1 + x/2 − x²/8. Find three approximations to √1.1.
{Use of Tech} Maximum error Use the remainder term to find a bound on the error in the following approximations on the given interval. Error bounds are not unique.
sin x ≈ x − x³/6 on [π/4, π/4]
How would you approximate e⁻⁰ᐧ⁶ using the Taylor series for eˣ?