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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.1.53
Chapter 11, Problem 11.1.53

{Use of Tech} Maximum error Use the remainder term to find a bound on the error in the following approximations on the given interval. Error bounds are not unique.


sin x ≈ x − x³/6 on [π/4, π/4]

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Identify the Taylor polynomial used for the approximation. Here, \( \sin x \) is approximated by \( x - \frac{x^3}{6} \), which is the Taylor polynomial of degree 3 centered at 0 (Maclaurin polynomial).
Recall the remainder term (Lagrange form) for the Taylor polynomial of degree 3: \( R_3(x) = \frac{f^{(4)}(c)}{4!} x^4 \), where \( c \) is some value between 0 and \( x \).
Determine the fourth derivative of \( \sin x \). Since \( f(x) = \sin x \), the derivatives cycle every four steps: \( f^{(4)}(x) = \sin x \).
Find the maximum value of \( |f^{(4)}(c)| = |\sin c| \) on the interval \( [\frac{\pi}{4}, \frac{\pi}{4}] \). Since the interval is a single point, \( c = \frac{\pi}{4} \), so evaluate \( |\sin(\frac{\pi}{4})| \).
Use the remainder formula to write the error bound: \( |R_3(x)| \leq \frac{|\sin c|}{4!} |x|^4 \). Substitute the values for \( c \) and \( x \) from the interval to get the bound on the error.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Polynomial Approximation

A Taylor polynomial approximates a function near a point using derivatives at that point. For sin x, the polynomial x − x³/6 is the third-degree Taylor polynomial centered at 0, providing an approximation of sin x near 0 by matching its value and derivatives up to the third order.
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Remainder Term (Lagrange Form)

The remainder term quantifies the error between the actual function and its Taylor polynomial approximation. The Lagrange form expresses this error as a function of the next derivative evaluated at some point in the interval, allowing us to bound the maximum error on the given interval.
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Error Bound on a Closed Interval

To find an error bound on [π/4, π/4], we evaluate the maximum absolute value of the relevant derivative in the remainder term over the interval. This maximum value, combined with the formula for the remainder, gives a guaranteed upper bound on the approximation error.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suppose the power series ∑ₖ₌₀∞ cₖ(x−a)ᵏ has an interval of convergence of (−3,7]. Find the center a and the radius of convergence R.

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Textbook Question

Working with binomial series Use properties of power series, substitution, and factoring to find the first four nonzero terms of the Maclaurin series for the following functions. Give the interval of convergence for the new series (Theorem 11.4 is useful). Use the Maclaurin series


√(1 + x) = 1 + x/2 − x²/8 + x³/16 − ⋯, −1 ≤ x ≤ 1.


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Textbook Question

Functions to power series Find power series representations centered at 0 for the following functions using known power series. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.

f(x) = ln √(1 − x²)

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Textbook Question

The first three Taylor polynomials for f(x)=√(1+x) centered at 0 are p₀ = 1, p₁ = 1+x/2, and p₂ = 1 + x/2 − x²/8. Find three approximations to √1.1.

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Textbook Question

Manipulating Taylor series Use the Taylor series in Table 11.5 to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at 0.


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Textbook Question

How would you approximate e⁻⁰ᐧ⁶ using the Taylor series for eˣ?

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