Textbook Question
Analyze the following limits and find the vertical asymptotes of f(x) = (x + 7) / (x4 − 49x2).
lim x→0 f(x)
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Analyze the following limits and find the vertical asymptotes of f(x) = (x + 7) / (x4 − 49x2).
lim x→0 f(x)
Analyze the following limits and find the vertical asymptotes of f(x) = (x − 5) / (x2 − 25).
lim x → -5- f(x)
Analyze the following limits and find the vertical asymptotes of f(x) =(x − 5) / (x2 − 25).
lim x→−5+ f(x)
Determine the following limits.
lim x→−∞ ex sin x
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim h→0 √16 + h − 4 / h
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(t)=(t^2−1)^3/2