Analyze the following limits and find the vertical asymptotes of f(x) = (x + 7) / (x4 − 49x2).
lim x → -7 f(x)
Analyze the following limits and find the vertical asymptotes of f(x) = (x + 7) / (x4 − 49x2).
lim x → -7 f(x)
Analyze the following limits and find the vertical asymptotes of f(x) = (x + 7) / (x4 − 49x2).
lim x→0 f(x)
Analyze the following limits and find the vertical asymptotes of f(x) = (x − 5) / (x2 − 25).
lim x → -5- f(x)
Sketch the graph of a function with the given properties. You do not need to find a formula for the function.
f(2) = 1,lim x→2 f(x) = 3
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(x)=√x^2−3x+2
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(t)=(t^2−1)^3/2