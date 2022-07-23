Analyze the following limits. Then sketch a graph of y=tanx with the window [−π,π]×[−10,10]and use your graph to check your work.
lim x→π/2^+ tan x
Analyze the following limits. Then sketch a graph of y=tanx with the window [−π,π]×[−10,10]and use your graph to check your work.
lim x→π/2^+ tan x
Determine the following limits.
Assume the function g satisfies the inequality 1≤g(x) ≤sin^2 x + 1, for all values of x near 0. Find lim x→0 g(x).
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim h→0 (5 + h)^2 − 25 / h
A function f is even if f(−x)=f(x), for all x in the domain of f. Suppose f is even, with lim x→2^+ f(x)=5 and lim x→2^− f(x)=8. Evaluate the following limits.
a. lim x→−2^+ f(x)
Analyze the following limits. Then sketch a graph of y=tanx with the window [−π,π]×[−10,10]and use your graph to check your work.
lim x→π/2^+ tan x
Analyze the following limits. Then sketch a graph of y=tanx with the window [−π,π]×[−10,10]and use your graph to check your work.
lim x→π/2^− tan x