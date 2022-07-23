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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 51d
Chapter 2, Problem 51d

Analyze the following limits. Then sketch a graph of y=tanx with the window [−π,π]×[−10,10]and use your graph to check your work.
lim x→π/2^− tan x

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1
Step 1: Understand the behavior of the tangent function. The function \( y = \tan x \) has vertical asymptotes where the cosine of \( x \) is zero, which occurs at \( x = \frac{\pi}{2} + k\pi \) for any integer \( k \).
Step 2: Identify the limit direction. The limit \( \lim_{x \to \frac{\pi}{2}^-} \tan x \) means we are approaching \( \frac{\pi}{2} \) from the left side, or from values less than \( \frac{\pi}{2} \).
Step 3: Analyze the behavior of \( \tan x \) as \( x \) approaches \( \frac{\pi}{2} \) from the left. As \( x \) approaches \( \frac{\pi}{2}^- \), \( \tan x \) increases without bound because the cosine of \( x \) approaches zero from the positive side, making \( \tan x = \frac{\sin x}{\cos x} \) approach positive infinity.
Step 4: Sketch the graph of \( y = \tan x \) over the interval \([-\pi, \pi]\). Note the vertical asymptotes at \( x = -\frac{\pi}{2} \) and \( x = \frac{\pi}{2} \), and the periodic nature of the tangent function with period \( \pi \).
Step 5: Use the graph to verify the limit. On the graph, observe that as \( x \) approaches \( \frac{\pi}{2} \) from the left, the value of \( \tan x \) increases towards positive infinity, confirming the limit analysis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In this case, we are interested in the limit of the tangent function as x approaches π/2 from the left. Understanding limits helps in analyzing the behavior of functions near points of discontinuity or asymptotes.
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One-Sided Limits

Tangent Function

The tangent function, defined as tan(x) = sin(x)/cos(x), is periodic and has vertical asymptotes where the cosine function equals zero, such as at x = π/2. This characteristic leads to the function approaching infinity as x approaches these points from the left or right, which is crucial for evaluating the limit in the question.
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Slopes of Tangent Lines

Graphing Functions

Graphing functions provides a visual representation of their behavior, including limits and asymptotes. By sketching the graph of y = tan(x) over the specified window, one can observe the function's approach to infinity as x nears π/2, confirming the analytical limit found. This visual check enhances understanding of the function's properties.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Analyze the following limits. Then sketch a graph of y=tanx with the window [−π,π]×[−10,10]and use your graph to check your work.

lim x→π/2^+ tan x

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Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.


Assume the function g satisfies the inequality 1≤g(x) ≤sin^2 x + 1, for all values of x near 0. Find lim x→0 g(x).

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Textbook Question

Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.

lim h→0 (5 + h)^2 − 25 / h

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Textbook Question

A function f is even if f(−x)=f(x), for all x in the domain of f. Suppose f is even, with lim x→2^+ f(x)=5 and lim x→2^− f(x)=8. Evaluate the following limits.


a. lim x→−2^+ f(x)

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Textbook Question

Analyze the following limits. Then sketch a graph of y=tanx with the window [−π,π]×[−10,10]and use your graph to check your work.

lim x→π/2^+ tan x

289
views
Textbook Question

Analyze the following limits. Then sketch a graph of y=tanx with the window [−π,π]×[−10,10]and use your graph to check your work.

lim x→π/2^− tan x

444
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