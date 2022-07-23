One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits refer to the behavior of a function as it approaches a specific point from one side only, either the left (denoted as lim x→c^−) or the right (denoted as lim x→c^+). In this question, the limits as x approaches 2 from the right and left are given, which are essential for understanding the overall limit behavior of the function at that point. Evaluating one-sided limits helps in determining continuity and the existence of limits at specific points.