Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a- f(x) and lim x→a+ f(x).
f(x) = (x^4−1)/(x^2−1)
Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a- f(x) and lim x→a+ f(x).
f(x) = (x^4−1)/(x^2−1)
For any real number x, the floor function (or greatest integer function) ⌊x⌋ is the greatest integer less than or equal to x (see figure).
a. Compute lim x→−1^− ⌊x⌋, lim x→−1^+ ⌊x⌋,lim x→2^− ⌊x⌋, and lim x→2^+ ⌊x⌋.
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
b. Find the vertical asymptotes of (if any).
Assume you invest \(250 at the end of each year for 10 years at an annual interest rate of . The amount of money in your account after 10 years is given by . Assume your goal is to have \)3500 in your account after 10 years.
b. Use a calculator to estimate the interest rate required to reach your financial goal.
Let
b. Determine the value of for which is continuous from the right at .
Graph the function f(x)=e^−x / x(x+2)^2 using a graphing utility. (Experiment with your choice of a graphing window.) Use your graph to determine the following limits.
b. lim x→−2 f(x)