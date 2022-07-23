Textbook Question
Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a- f(x) and lim x→a+ f(x).
f(x) = (x^4−1)/(x^2−1)
250
views
Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a- f(x) and lim x→a+ f(x).
f(x) = (x^4−1)/(x^2−1)
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
b. Find the vertical asymptotes of (if any).
Let
b. Determine the value of for which is continuous from the right at .
The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→1^+ f(x)
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
b. Find the vertical asymptotes of f (if any).
Graph the function f(x)=e^−x / x(x+2)^2 using a graphing utility. (Experiment with your choice of a graphing window.) Use your graph to determine the following limits.
b. lim x→−2 f(x)