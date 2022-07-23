Assume you invest \(250 at the end of each year for 10 years at an annual interest rate of r r . The amount of money in your account after 10 years is given by A ( r ) = 250 ( ( 1 + r ) 10 − 1 ) r A\left(r\right)=\frac{250\left(\left(1+r\right)^{10}-1\right)}{r} . Assume your goal is to have \)3500 in your account after 10 years.





b. Use a calculator to estimate the interest rate required to reach your financial goal.