One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits refer to the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point from one side only, either the left (denoted as x→c−) or the right (denoted as x→c+). In the given question, the limit as x approaches -2 from the right (−2+) is crucial for determining the behavior of the function near that point, especially when the function may not be defined at that point.