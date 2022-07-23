Textbook Question
Determine the following limits.
b. lim x→−2^− (x − 4) / x(x + 2)
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Determine the following limits.
b. lim x→−2^− (x − 4) / x(x + 2)
Determine the following limits.
c. lim x→1 x / |x − 1|
Determine the following limits.
lim x→5 x − 7 / x(x − 5)^2
Determine the following limits.
c. lim x→−2 (x − 4) / x(x + 2)
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→1 5x^2 + 6x + 1 / 8x − 4
Determine the following limits.
a. lim z→3^+ (z − 1)(z − 2) / (z − 3)