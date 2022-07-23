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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 26b
Chapter 2, Problem 26b

Determine the following limits.


b. lim x→−2^− (x − 4) / x(x + 2)

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Step 1: Identify the type of limit. Since the limit is as x approaches -2 from the left (x \(\to\) -2^-), we need to consider the behavior of the function as x gets closer to -2 from values less than -2.
Step 2: Analyze the function \( \frac{x - 4}{x(x + 2)} \). Notice that the denominator becomes zero when x = -2, which suggests a potential vertical asymptote at x = -2.
Step 3: Determine the sign of the function as x approaches -2 from the left. For x slightly less than -2, both x and (x + 2) are negative, making the denominator positive. The numerator (x - 4) is negative, resulting in the entire fraction being negative.
Step 4: Consider the magnitude of the function as x approaches -2 from the left. As x gets closer to -2, the denominator approaches zero, causing the magnitude of the fraction to increase without bound.
Step 5: Conclude the behavior of the limit. Since the function becomes increasingly negative as x approaches -2 from the left, the limit is negative infinity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. In this case, we are interested in the limit as x approaches -2 from the left, which is denoted as x→−2^−.
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One-Sided Limits

One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits refer to the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point from one side only. The notation x→−2^− indicates that we are considering the limit as x approaches -2 from values less than -2. This is crucial for analyzing functions that may have different behaviors when approached from different directions.
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Rational Functions

A rational function is a function that can be expressed as the ratio of two polynomials. In this limit problem, the function (x − 4) / (x(x + 2)) is a rational function. Understanding how to simplify and evaluate limits involving rational functions is essential, especially when determining points of discontinuity or indeterminate forms.
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Intro to Rational Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.


a. lim x→−2^+ (x − 4) / x(x + 2)

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Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.

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Determine the following limits.


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Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.


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Determine the following limits.


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