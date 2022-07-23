Textbook Question
Determine the following limits.
lim x→3 x^4 − 81 / x − 3
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Determine the following limits.
lim x→3 x^4 − 81 / x − 3
Determine the following limits.
a. lim x→2^+ 1 x − 2
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→1(2x^3−3x^2+4x+5)
Determine the following limits.
a. lim x→4^+ x − 5 / (x − 4)^2
Determine the following limits.
lim p→1 p^5 − 1 / p − 1
Determine the following limits.
b. lim x→4^− x − 5 / (x − 4)^2