One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits are used to evaluate the behavior of a function as the input approaches a specific value from one side only. The notation 'lim x→a^+' refers to the limit as x approaches a from the right (values greater than a), while 'lim x→a^-' refers to the limit as x approaches a from the left (values less than a). This distinction is crucial for understanding functions that may behave differently on either side of a point.